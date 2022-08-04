 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Public Schools finance committee meeting rescheduled

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools' Finance Committee meeting has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

The meeting will be held at the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St. 

The agenda includes discussion of the feasibility of using the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High site; updates to MacArthur High School; and updates on the American Rescue Plan/Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

The meeting is open to the public and will include a time for public comments.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

