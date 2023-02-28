DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools Superintendent Rochelle Clark is following through on her decision to crack down on fighting and violence in schools.

Three students were expelled on Tuesday at the school board meeting, with four more hearings scheduled for Thursday.

"I'm going to plead one more time to our families," Clark said. "We need you to help us help our kids. We want what is best for them. Come into into the schools and work with the staff. Call us if you know an issue is growing. I will not allow this (violence) to continue. I love my kids. I'll do anything possible for them, but it has to stop. It's very difficult for me and for the seven (board members) sitting here. We all have kids and grandkids, we get it, but our schools must be safe, our kids must be safe coming to school and our staff must be safe working with kids."

Board members Kevin Collins-Brown, Alana Banks and Al Scheider all voted against expulsion in all three cases, but said their "no" votes were not because they disagreed with the recommendation to remove the students from the schools. Rather, they wanted the students to be sent to alternative education. The expulsions are for the remainder of this school year and all of next year, and Collins-Brown said that was too long for the students to be out of school entirely.

"I'm very sympathetic and empathetic," said board member Fred Spannaus. "This is a hard vote for everyone regardless of whether you vote 'aye' or 'nay,' and I respect the differences. There's been a lot of discussion about this and it is difficult, but we have a crisis here that we have to address and address clearly and forthrightly. It's a vote I hate to make."

"It's a tough vote, but we cannot continue on the same path we've been on because if we keep doing the same thing, we get the same result," said board member Bill Clevenger. "Dr. Clark, I commend you for taking strong, decisive action."

At the Feb. 14 board meeting, Clark made a similar appeal to families to help the district curb the behavior of the students who are disrupting schools, and said then that she didn't want to, but she would suspend and expel those students if necessary to put a stop to it. She also sent out a recorded call to district families later that week with the same message.

In other business, the board approved a motion to allow BLDD Architects to send out early bids on some of the materials that will be required to begin construction on a new magnet school later this year. Those materials, said President Steve Oliver, have long lead times and if the district waits until contracts are awarded in mid-summer and let contractors order the materials then, it could be months before they arrive. This way, the district's orders will be in line for manufacture and delivery in time for the contractors who are ultimately awarded the jobs to begin and finish on time.

The items in question are precast architectural concrete, main electrical gear and HVAC equipment, all of which can take seven months or longer to arrive after the initial order, Oliver said. The district will not be responsible for storage and handling of these items, as the contractors who ultimately win the bid will be the ones to manage the materials.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Recognize these photos of Decatur High School? Assembly room Music room Flooded floors Classroom Demolition Columns Library Central Junior High School Decatur High School Demolition of school