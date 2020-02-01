Decatur Public Schools' 3 magnet programs accepting applications

Richland Community College's 2020 enrollment numbers continue to trend upward, with an increase of 5.45 percent in the current semester, the third consecutive semester the college has had an increase.

Additionally, Richland's EnRich Program: Technical + Essential Skills = Changed Lives has been selected as a top 10 finalist in the 2020 Community College Futures Assembly.

The program trains students in technical skills such as welding, precision measuring tools, hand tools, blueprint reading and heavy equipment operation, as well as essential life skills and job readiness.

Millikin University Black History Month events planned

Black History Month activities are planned throughout the month at Millikin University.

Highlights include an art display noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the University Commons, featuring Antonio Burton, also known as Toni Picasso, who will create an original painting from 2 to 3 p.m. Burton is a native of Decatur.

For more information about the month's activities, call the Office of Inclusion and Student Engagement, (217) 424-6335 or email Tonya Hines at thines@millikin.edu.

