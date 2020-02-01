Decatur Public Schools' 3 magnet programs accepting applications

Decatur Public Schools accepting applications
Decatur Public Schools' three magnet programs are accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year.
The application process has been changed, and families can submit a single application, ranking their preference of program, and must attend only one of several orientation sessions:
5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, Johns Hill Magnet School.
5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, French Academy.
10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Garfield Montessori School.
The programs and their themes include American Dreamers STEM Academy, grades K-7, which will be at the current Enterprise School, 2115 S. Taylor Road. Emphasis: science, technology, engineering and math. Eighth grade will be added in August 2021.
Johns Hill Magnet School, grades K-8. Emphasis: visual and performing arts, with foreign language and the district's English as a second language program.
Montessori Academy for Peace, grades K-8, which will be located at the former Thomas Jefferson building, 4735 E. Cantrell. Emphasis: the Montessori method, which encourages independence, self-discipline and personal responsibility.
Richland Community College enrollment increases
Richland Community College's 2020 enrollment numbers continue to trend upward, with an increase of 5.45 percent in the current semester, the third consecutive semester the college has had an increase.
Additionally, Richland's EnRich Program: Technical + Essential Skills = Changed Lives has been selected as a top 10 finalist in the 2020 Community College Futures Assembly.
The program trains students in technical skills such as welding, precision measuring tools, hand tools, blueprint reading and heavy equipment operation, as well as essential life skills and job readiness.
Millikin University Black History Month events planned
Black History Month activities are planned throughout the month at Millikin University.
Highlights include an art display noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the University Commons, featuring Antonio Burton, also known as Toni Picasso, who will create an original painting from 2 to 3 p.m. Burton is a native of Decatur.
For more information about the month's activities, call the Office of Inclusion and Student Engagement, (217) 424-6335 or email Tonya Hines at thines@millikin.edu.