Decatur Public Schools offering meal delivery during virtual learning

DECATUR— Decatur Public Schools announced it will be offering at-home meal delivery service to students while they take part in virtual learning to start the school year.
However, only students who are registered for school by the end of the day Monday, Aug. 10, will be eligible to receive the free meals during the first week of virtual classes, which are scheduled to start Aug. 17.
To register a returning student online, parents/guardians must log into Skyward Family Access and complete registration information. Parents who need help can go to www.dps61.org/registration for complete instructions and assistance. For kindergarteners and students who are new to the district, parents/guardians can call (217) 362-3060 for registration assistance.
The food service, which will include five days' worth of meals being delivered by school district staff to participating households, is different than what was provided last spring.
Denise Swarthout, chief communications officer for the school district, said the Grab-and-Go pick-up offered last spring had to be scrapped due to updated guidelines to the National School Lunch Program requiring that meals are handed directly to a student.
"In the spring there was extra leeway given to expand the program because of the circumstance around the pandemic," Swarthout said. "We needed to figure out how we could meals delivered directly to students."
School officials say the service will go beyond the first quarter of the school year if virtual learning gets extended past Oct. 9. Parents can opt out of the program online.
