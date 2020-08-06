Decatur Public Schools offering meal delivery during virtual learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Decatur Public Schools announced it will be offering at-home meal delivery service to students while they take part in virtual learning to start the school year.

However, only students who are registered for school by the end of the day Monday, Aug. 10, will be eligible to receive the free meals during the first week of virtual classes, which are scheduled to start Aug. 17.

To register a returning student online, parents/guardians must log into Skyward Family Access and complete registration information. Parents who need help can go to www.dps61.org/registration for complete instructions and assistance. For kindergarteners and students who are new to the district, parents/guardians can call (217) 362-3060 for registration assistance.

The food service, which will include five days' worth of meals being delivered by school district staff to participating households, is different than what was provided last spring.