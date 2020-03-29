Decatur Public Schools prepare for remote learning days

DECATUR — Teachers, staff and administrators at Decatur Public Schools are working to plan for "remote learning days," set to begin Tuesday as schools remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Paul Fregeau said in a message to families that the district hoped to have a plan in place to share by the end of the week. Previously, the district had distributed continuous learning activity packets to students.

The Illinois State Board of Education said Friday that schools would not have to make up days lost due to the coronavirus shutdown but would have to transition to remote learning. Districts are still required to provide a minimum of 176 instructional days for the school year, but all days that fall within the state-mandated shutdown will count toward that.

Fregeau said the district would use planning days this week to discuss with the district's unions the best approach. The district is also working to schedule a time and date for each school so that students in kindergarten through 12th grade who don't have access to a digital device at home can pick one up from school.

Communication about those dates will come this week, Fregeau said.