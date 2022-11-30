Decatur Public Schools receives threatening letter

DECATUR — The Decatur School District said it received an anonymous letter on Tuesday making threats against unspecified Decatur schools.
District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said that the Decatur Police Department investigated and concluded there was no credible threat.
The district sent out a robocall to parents Wednesday to inform them of the threat.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982.
Valerie Wells
Education Reporter
Education reporter for the Herald & Review.
