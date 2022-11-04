Decatur Public Schools releases closed session recordings

DECATUR – The Decatur Board of Education has posted the recordings from closed sessions during which they discussed the Lincoln Park/Dennis School proposal in violation of the Open Meetings Act.

The recordings are on the district website, www.dps61.org. Go to Our District, click on School Board, then click on School Board Meeting Documents 2022-2023 and the recordings will be at the top of the page.

Decatur resident Lee Ann Clary contacted the Illinois Attorney General's Office to request a review of the closed meetings, held between October 2021 and June 2022, after the news broke in June that the board had been in talks with the Decatur Park District about buying Lincoln Park and building a new Dennis School building there. Ultimately, the park district board decided against selling the park to the school district after community members organized opposition to the plan. The Attorney General issued a decision on Sept. 30 that the discussions in closed sessions was a violation of the Open Meetings Act and ordered the school district to release the recordings of those meetings.

The school board voted at its Nov. 1 meeting to do so today. The board's legal counsel, Brian Braun, said at that meeting that staff in his office had edited the closed meeting recordings to separate those discussions from other closed meeting business and the result was about three hours of recordings, which are the ones posted today.

This story will be updated