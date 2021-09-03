Decatur Public Schools releases superintendent search survey

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools has released an online survey for the community to weigh on the search for a new superintendent.

The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, asks the community about what the district has been doing well, what it could be doing better, and what attributes and qualifications you would like to see in the next superintendent. Responses are anonymous.

The survey is available at www.dps61.org/superintendentsearch and is open until Sept. 8. The search firm will give a report to the school board at the Sept. 14 meeting. A link to the online forum is also available there.

The district's search firm, Hazard, Young, Attea is hosting the forum 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 for the community and a second forum for the staff on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Former Superintendent Paul Fregeau left the district in June to take a job in another district. Retired administrator Bobbi Williams is serving as interim superintendent until a replacement is found.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

