Decatur Public Schools reviewing Open Meetings Act violation ruling

DECATUR — The Decatur School District is in the process of reviewing a ruling that it violated the state's Open Meetings Act when it discussed and made decision in closed session about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park.

“Decatur Public Schools has received and is reviewing the opinion issued by the Illinois Attorney General’s office and will work with legal counsel to abide by any ruling thereof,” reads a statement released by the school district and the school board after the Friday ruling.

The decision announced Friday by the attorney general's office requires the district to release the minutes and recordings of closed sessions regarding the proposal. The Herald & Review has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for copies of those items.

Lee Ann Clary, a resident of the neighborhood near Lincoln Park, petitioned the Attorney General to review closed sessions of the school board to see if there had been a violation. She received the documents on Sept. 30 and shared them with the Herald & Review.

According to the attorney general's decision, the school board violated the open meetings act during closed sessions beginning on Oct. 12, 2021 and continuing until the June 28 meeting. The Open Meetings Act allows a board to hold discussions regarding the purchase or sale of real estate held by the public body, but a review of those meetings by the attorney general's office found the school board's discussions exceeded these parameters.

The plan drew heated opposition from neighbors and some parents, who criticized the location as well as the two governing bodies' failure to discuss the matter publicly. Ultimately, park district leaders announced in July that they would not sell the park to the school district.

Since then, the board has changed direction, and has instead chosen to pursue a new building for American Dreamer STEM Academy, 2115 N. Taylor Road. The new building will be constructed on the grounds formerly occupied by Oak Grove School, which closed and has since been demolished. The project will be paid for with the COVID-19 relief funds that had been earmarked for the Dennis project.