Decatur Public Schools 'strongly encourages' the wearing of masks due to rising COVID numbers

DECATUR — Facebook posts and a robocall went out to Decatur Public Schools families this week prior to the end of the winter break, warning that COVID-19 numbers in Macon County are rising and encouraging the wearing of masks.
Classes resumed on Wednesday.
“Masks are still highly recommended for all students, staff, parents, volunteers, visitors, and community members to wear when inside all DPS facilities,” the message said. “We encourage you to send your student to school wearing a mask. Masks will also be provided to students when requested.”
The Macon County Health Department contacted the district last week, said district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout, with the information that the county is considered at high risk for transmission. While masks are not required, the district is strongly encouraging their use, and school offices have supplies on hand for students who want one but don't have one of their own.
The monthly report on COVID from the Macon County Health Department, released on Wednesday, lists 1,300 new cases between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, with four deaths reported in December.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has classified Macon County as low risk as of Jan. 3, and the Centers for Disease Control is reporting 54 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19. Of those, five Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, compared to 33 a week ago; while 49 counties are at Medium Level, compared to 55 last week. IDPH is reporting 15,904 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since December 23, and 47 deaths.
Parent Marcia Cruz, who has a son in Decatur schools, was concerned when she received the robocall and called the health department herself. She said she was told Macon County is at low risk, but she sent her son to school on Wednesday with a mask, and a spare in his pocket just in case.
“As a parent, I'm worried, and I'm sure a lot of other parents are, too,” she said.
The district is asking parents to keep children home from school if they exhibit symptoms such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If students experience symptoms at school, they'll be isolated and family will be notified to pick them up. Students and staff who test positive should stay home for five days and can return on the sixth day if they are symptom-free or have reduced symptoms without fever, and should wear a mask for five more days. Anyone who has been ill should be fever-free for 24 hours without medication before returning.
