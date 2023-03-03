DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools students can ride city buses for free, as long as they have a valid student ID.

“This new agreement with the city of Decatur means our students can not only get to and from school, but to their jobs, practices, appointments, and other activities,” said Superintendent Rochelle Clark. “We hope that this agreement will help open doors and make a major difference for both our students and our families.”

Decatur schools and the city of Decatur entered into an intergovernmental agreement which was approved by both the school board and city council last month.

Previously, students would receive tickets to ride city buses only during school hours. As part of the agreement Decatur Public Schools will pay the Decatur Public Transit System biannually for bus rides.

