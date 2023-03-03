DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools students can ride city buses for free, as long as they have a valid student ID.
“This new agreement with the city of Decatur means our students can not only get to and from school, but to their jobs, practices, appointments, and other activities,” said Superintendent Rochelle Clark. “We hope that this agreement will help open doors and make a major difference for both our students and our families.”
Decatur schools and the city of Decatur entered into an intergovernmental agreement which was approved by both the school board and city council last month.
Previously, students would receive tickets to ride city buses only during school hours. As part of the agreement Decatur Public Schools will pay the Decatur Public Transit System biannually for bus rides.
Photos: Naming ceremony of Preston Jackson Park
Artist Preston Jackson applauds as Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks for the naming ceremony of Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Friday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Attendees record speakers during the naming ceremony of Preston Jackson Park
hosted by the Decatur City Council on Friday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Artist Preston Jackson listens as Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks for the naming ceremony of Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Friday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Artist Preston Jackson listens to Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe make remarks for the naming ceremony of Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Friday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Artist Preston Jackson takes the microphone to speak during the naming ceremony of Preston Jackson Park hosted by the Decatur City Council on Friday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Artist Preston Jackson speaks during the naming ceremony of Preston Jackson Park hosted by the Decatur City Council on Friday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Artist Preston Jackson talks to family and friends after the naming ceremony of Preston Jackson Park hosted by the Decatur City Council on Friday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
One of the many people who attended Friday's dedication ceremony takes a picture of the plaque that was unveiled marking the occasion.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Attendees take pictures together after the naming ceremony of Preston Jackson Park hosted by the Decatur City Council on Friday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Artist Preston Jackson, left, talks to family and friends after the naming ceremony of Preston Jackson Park hosted by the Decatur City Council on Friday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Preston Jackson, right, visits with his brother Luadell after the naming ceremony Friday of Preston Jackson Park in downtown Decatur. Preston Jackson, a Decatur native, is a world-renowned sculptor. One of his sculptures, visible in the background, has been the focal point of the greenspace since 2009.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Attendees gather around the sculpture “From the Cottonfield to the Battlefield” after the naming ceremony of Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Friday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Preston Jackson and members of his family gather for a picture in front of Jackson's sculpture “From the Cottonfield to the Battlefield.” The photo was taken after a ceremony naming the downtown park where the sculpture can be viewed Preston Jackson Park.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
