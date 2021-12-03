 Skip to main content
Decatur Public Schools to alter bus routes in January

alltown bus service

A banner seeking applicants for bus driver positions sits in a parking lot at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Pershing Road in Decatur. Alltown Bus Service provides transportation for the Decatur School District. The Mount Zion School District is using the same method of seeking applicants for its transportation positions.

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW

A lack of bus drivers has made getting children to school difficult for families and impossible for some.

DECATUR – Decatur Public Schools families will receive a letter on or before Friday, Dec. 17, with information on changes in their students' bus routes.

The district has dealt with a significant shortage of bus drivers since schools opened in August which has left a number of students with inconsistent transportation to and from school. The district's transportation department has reconfigured the bus routes in an effort to correct the situation, and has combined routes and bus stops to make busing more efficient.

Beginning after winter break, when students return on Jan. 5, some students will have to walk further to their bus stop and may spend longer in transit. In some cases, students who have been riding a bus will no longer have that option. Students who live within 1.5 miles of their school building are not eligible for bus transportation unless they have to cross a state-identified hazardous roadway to get to school.

In a note to parents, the district said, “We know this is not ideal, but these changes are essential to ensure every student who qualifies for transportation has a bus to take them to and from school.”

Families are asked to check that their address is current and correct and that their student's school is properly identified in district records. New stop and route information will be available on the Edulog Parent Portal app and the district's website, www.dps61.org/findmybus.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

