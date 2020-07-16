Decatur Public Schools to announce return to school plan next week

“We know DPS families and staff eagerly await the release of the District's Return to Learn plan. District administrators have been working alongside principals, teachers, teaching assistants, secretaries, other staff, parents, and students to develop a robust plan that prioritizes the health and safety of students and staff while maintaining dynamic learning opportunities. We want to ensure the plan considers the changing health status of our region, and that it is carefully and critically examined from every angle before its release. The DPS Return to Learn plan will be released on Friday, July 24, 2020. We appreciate your continued patience and support as we work to provide meaningful learning experiences for each and every DPS student."