Decatur Public Schools to have e-learning day on Friday

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will have a third day of e-learning on Friday, Feb. 4, due to the winter storm.

Students will be expected to log into Google Classroom or Seesaw, depending on grade level, at their usual school day start time for live instruction with their teachers.

All athletic, extracurricular and Extended Day programs are canceled.

