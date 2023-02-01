Decatur Public Schools to hold hiring fair

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will hold a hiring fair 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at MacArthur High School.

The district will reimburse staff who further their educations, and representatives from Eastern Illinois University, Grand Canyon University, Illinois State University, Millikin University, Richland Community College, and University of Illinois at Springfield will all be in attendance to talk with current and prospective employees.

The district also recently launched TeacherReady, an accelerated program for current substitute teachers to get their teaching certification, paid in full by the school district.

Alltown and Aramark will also be available to talk to potential job candidates for positions at those companies.

The district is looking for teachers, teaching assistants, maintenance, security, food service staff, bus drivers, and more.

