Decatur Public Schools to no longer require masks in its buildings

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will no longer require masks in its buildings.

The district released a statement on Friday altering its masking and other COVID policies, effective Feb. 22.

Early Friday morning, the appellate court upheld a circuit court decision that mask mandates for schools were unconstitutional, and the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules recently ruled that the emergency orders regarding masks in schools could not be renewed.

"While these decisions do not prevent a school district from acting independently from Executive Orders or the (Illinois Department of Public Health) in creating provisions to address COVID-19, we have reviewed our current COVID data and will make the modifications you see below," the district's statement reads.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 22, masks are recommended for students, staff, parents, volunteers visitors and community members inside all facilities, during school hours, athletic and extracurricular events.

Students and staff who have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 are asked to quarantine for a minimum of five days.

Masks are recommended on school and city buses and when using district-provided transportation.

Staff are recommended to submit weekly COVID tests if they are unvaccinated.

Volunteers and visitors must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test when entering school buildings.

This story will be updated.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

