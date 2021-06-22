Decatur Public Schools to offer extended day program beginning in August

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will offer an extended day program beginning in the fall, to help bridge the child-care gap and offer academic enrichment to students.

The target, said Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning, is to have 50 students at each of the 13 sites, and she hopes for many more than that.

At their meeting on Tuesday, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Decatur Education Association and the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants regarding staffing of the program, which will be available 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Certified staff will be paid for the extra hours at $33 per hour, non-certified staff at their usual hourly rate, and high school and college students will be paid $15 per hour. To staff the program, which will be offered at 13 buildings, will require one program coordinator, who will oversee the entire program; 13 site coordinators, one for each building; 39 certified teachers, three at each building; 26 non-certified staff, which includes teaching assistants and parent liaisons; and 26 non-certified staff, two per building, which can be filled with high school and college students.

The program is designed to be a safe environment for students before and after school, offering homework support aligned with state learning standards, and enrichment programs that include art, music, physical fitness, recreation, character education and service learning as well as academic activities.

"We're really reassessing the program, wanting to put a more targeted effort behind our attention on academics," Grayned said. "I'm very excited that DPS has worked closely with DEA and DFTA to roll out our extended day program. The whole goal behind the extended day program is a bridge between child care and resources for DPS and provide intentional academic support for students beyond the school day."

Transportation will be offered in the evenings, but not in the mornings, and not on days when schools are closed for holidays. The program will be free to all Decatur Public Schools students, including special education students, and meals will be provided. The hope is to kick off in August, she said, with jobs being posted on Wednesday, June 23.

Board member Regan Lewis said the cost of day care is so high that offering this to families at no cost will be a boon to families who have been struggling with that.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm so glad to see that DEA and DFTA have bought in to this and I just want to say I'm supportive and so glad the district is doing this," Lewis said.

The district also plans to return to normal school days in August, with five days a week of in-person learning and regular school hours, following the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines in place at that time. Currently, those guidelines would still require masks and social distancing as much as possible. Students in fragile medical conditions must request remote learning through the Student Services office, 217-362-3060. COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and older will be offered 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, July 6 and July 8, in cooperation with the Macon County Health Department. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Superintendent Paul Fregeau said districts have asked the Illinois State Board of Education for specific guidance and have not yet received it. It's difficult to make concrete plans without that, he said.

A contract was approved for Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams, who will work no more than 120 days between July 1 and June 30, 2022. Williams retired from the Decatur School District in 2019 and was named interim superintendent at the June 8 school board meeting, to serve while a search for a new superintendent is underway. Retired educators are limited as to how many days they can work. Williams served as a teacher, principal, administrator and as assistant superintendent and co-interim superintendent during her years with Decatur schools.

Williams will be paid $800 for each day worked, minus the usual deductions required by law. She will not receive payments into the Teachers Retirement Fund on her behalf, but will receive monthly insurance payments of $299 paid on her behalf, and travel reimbursement as approved by the board.

The board approved a contract with Hazard, Young, Attea Associates to conduct a search for a new superintendent for $24,950.

Teaching assistants who are pursuing certification as teachers will continue to receive their pay as teaching assistants and retain their seniority as long as they remain in good standing, and will receive a $500 stipend if they are hired as teachers by the district after completing the requirements. The district will pay for a substitute to fill in for teaching assistants who are fulfilling their student teaching requirements if those hours are the same as their regular work schedule.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.