Decatur Public Schools to receive more than $71 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds

Decatur Public Schools is in line to receive more than $71 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, offering the district flexibility as it navigates a return to the classroom and ponders a post-coronavirus educational environment.
Most of the funding comes from the $1.9 trillion relief package, known as the “American Rescue Plan,” approved by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month. A smaller, but still significant, amount comes from the previous $900 billion relief package signed by former President Donald Trump in December.
“This is major news for Central Illinois, especially for our students and teachers now that the end of the pandemic is in sight,” said state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield. “I encourage local districts to use this funding to help the most at-risk students. When school districts spend money wisely, they have better outcomes, including higher test scores and increased graduation rates.”
In total, Illinois received more than $7 billion for school districts across the state. About $2.6 billion will go toward Chicago Public Schools, the largest district in the state.
Macon County school districts will receive about $82.2 million — about 85% of which will go to Decatur Public Schools. Mount Zion schools will receive about $2.94 million followed by Argenta-Oreana with $2.38 million.
The remaining districts will receive under $2 million each:
- Meridian — $1.59 million
- Warrensburg-Latham — $1.49
- Maroa-Forsyth — $1.38
- Sangamon Valley — $1.08
Districts must spend at least 20% of the funds to address learning loss. But besides that, there are few constraints on how the money can be spent. The funds can be used on expenses incurred up until the end of 2024.
The funds come just as Decatur teachers and students return to the classroom for the first time in more than a year. Like most public school districts across the state, Decatur went remote in March 2020 as COVID-19 spread across the world.
A spokesperson for Decatur Public Schools was not immediately available for comment.