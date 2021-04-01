Decatur Public Schools to receive more than $72 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds

Decatur Public Schools is in line to receive more than $71 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, offering the district flexibility as it navigates a return to the classroom and ponders a post-coronavirus educational environment.

Most of the funding comes from the $1.9 trillion relief package, known as the “American Rescue Plan,” approved by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month. A smaller, but still significant, amount comes from the previous $900 billion relief package signed by former President Donald Trump in December.

“This is major news for Central Illinois, especially for our students and teachers now that the end of the pandemic is in sight,” said state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield. “I encourage local districts to use this funding to help the most at-risk students. When school districts spend money wisely, they have better outcomes, including higher test scores and increased graduation rates.”

In total, Illinois received more than $7 billion for school districts across the state. About $2.6 billion will go toward Chicago Public Schools, the largest district in the state.