Decatur Public Schools to remain in remote learning until at least January

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools students will remain in virtual learning through the rest of the second quarter, the district announced on Friday.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau said the decision was necessary in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the likelihood that Region 6, which includes Macon County, will be required to increase restrictions due to the high percentage of positive cases.
"The numbers are higher than what it was in March and April," Fregeau said. "And we probably have better data available now, too. The numbers are not trending in the right direction and we feel it's best to continue as is for the safety of our kids and our staff and the community as a whole."
The district continues to make plans for a return to in-person learning, which could happen by Jan. 4 when the third quarter begins after the winter break, but that will depend on the community's situation, he said. An announcement about the third quarter will be on Dec. 4.
Families are asked to fill out a form in Skyward Family Access noting their preferences between virtual and in-person learning once the option for in-person learning is available. Those who do not mark a preference will automatically be assigned to all-virtual learning.
A tentative plan is in place that would place students into two groups, with group A attending in person one day a week while group B would attend another day, and the other three days would be all-virtual. The tentative plan also asks that as many families as possible provide their student's transportation to and from school to reduce the number of students riding buses. This plan will only be implemented if and when in-person learning is deemed to be safe.
In-person appointments are available now and throughout virtual learning for students who have individualized education plans, English language learners, and any student who requires additional help. The Return to Learn page on the district website, dps61.org, also includes online resources to assist students during virtual learning.