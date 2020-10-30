Decatur Public Schools to remain in remote learning until at least January

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools students will remain in virtual learning through the rest of the second quarter, the district announced on Friday.

Superintendent Paul Fregeau said the decision was necessary in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the likelihood that Region 6, which includes Macon County, will be required to increase restrictions due to the high percentage of positive cases.

"The numbers are higher than what it was in March and April," Fregeau said. "And we probably have better data available now, too. The numbers are not trending in the right direction and we feel it's best to continue as is for the safety of our kids and our staff and the community as a whole."

The district continues to make plans for a return to in-person learning, which could happen by Jan. 4 when the third quarter begins after the winter break, but that will depend on the community's situation, he said. An announcement about the third quarter will be on Dec. 4.

