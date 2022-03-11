Decatur Public Schools to resume COVID-19 testing on March 21

Testing is strongly encouraged following spring break, especially for students and staff who have traveled. The district will offer two types of tests: the SHIELD saliva test and the nasal swab rapid test.

The tests will be offered 6 to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday at Student Services, 540 N. Franklin St. Parents or guardians will be asked to sign a consent form and choose how often they want testing from the following options:

• Weekly Testing: Student/staff will be tested on average once per week, regardless of if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Weekly testing is used to monitor the potential spread of COVID-19 within our school community.

• Test to Stay: It is recommended that students and staff who are identified as close contacts but have no symptoms submit to two tests between day two and day seven after the close contact, with results being negative each time.

• Student or staff with symptoms: Students or staff who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion, vomiting, and diarrhea) can be tested for COVID-19 using a rapid test and/or SHIELD test.

The parent/guardian who is listed as the parent of record in Skyward must be present with the student for their first test to sign the consent form. Thereafter, the student may be accompanied by another parent/guardian when getting tested.

The person getting tested should not eat, drink or put anything in their mouths including chewing gum or lozenges for an hour prior to the test because that will interfere with accurate results.

