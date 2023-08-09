DECATUR – Decatur Public Schools Superintendent Rochelle Clark has asked the school board for authorization to begin the process of seeking a structural analysis of the buildings throughout the district as the first step in creating a plan for buildings' utilization.

Board member Al Scheider said he thinks the two Dennis campuses, closed since May due to structural issues and deemed unsafe for use, should be a priority above a survey of the entire district.

“We need to be accountable for letting those buildings get to this point,” he said.

It takes about three years to accomplish building a new school, he said, and without a site for a new Dennis available within that school's boundaries, proceeding as if the students will only be in the temporary location for the 2023-24 school year is unrealistic unless repairing the Mosaic and Kaleidoscope campuses is the plan.

“We need to recognize if we're going ahead with repairs and not put it off until the whole district is analyzed,” Scheider said.

Clark said she understood the sense of urgency.

“We need to do what we can to make Dennis whole again,” she said. “I'm doing my best to get you the information to make an informed decision.”

Another consideration, said board President Bill Clevenger, is that Decatur is losing population and the district needs to plan ahead for the needs in three, five or 10 years and not just “put a Band-Aid” on this problem.

If repairs are possible and not prohibitively expensive, said Chief Operational Officer Mike Curry, those would likely take a year or longer to complete.

A formal vote was not necessary to give Clark and her staff authorization to proceed with both items: seeking estimates on expense and time to repair the Dennis buildings and to find engineering firms to do an exhaustive analysis of the entire district preparatory to creating a long-term plan for the district.

Board member Kevin Collins-Brown said the information on the cost and time to repair the two Dennis buildings should come first, because if they can't be repaired, that consideration must be included in any long-term plan.

That unit will not delay the proposed Sept. 5 start date for Dennis students, however.

“It won't affect them,” Clark said. “(Students) will fit into the other four modulars. Those four classrooms are going to be used for office space.”

Transportation routes are set for Dennis and an app available on the district website, dps61.org/findmybus, will let Dennis families and families throughout the district see what time and place to catch the school bus. Letters are also going out to families with the same information.

About 80% of students are registered for the school year, which begins on Monday, Aug. 14, for all schools except Dennis, said Eldon Conn, director of student services, and though the registration deadline was Aug. 8, if families still need to register their children, they can visit the child's school for assistance completing the process. Children must be registered before the first day of school to attend.

“We have to make sure busing is routed and we're ready,” Clark said at the school board meeting on Tuesday.

Collins-Brown asked for an update on staffing.

Interim Human Resources Director Deanne Hillman said the district still has 86 certified regular education teaching vacancies, which is 18% of the total.

How US K-12 spending compares to other countries How US K-12 spending compares to other countries Education spending