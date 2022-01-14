Decatur Public Schools updates COVID protocols; Baum to go remote

In an announcement on Friday from the district, the new guidelines call for a five-day quarantine for staff considered close contacts of a positive case, or who themselves are ill. If the staff member's close contact is a member of their household from whom they cannot isolate, the total quarantine is 10 days.

The district also announced that Baum School will revert to remote learning until Tuesday, Jan. 25, due to a high number of cases there.

The protocols for students are as follows:

The quarantine/isolation period remains at 10 days if the student is not fully vaccinated.

A student who tests positive is quarantined/isolated for 10 days regardless of vaccination status;

An unvaccinated student who is identified as a close contact is quarantined for 10 days;

A vaccinated student identified as a close contact but who is asymptomatic may remain at school but is encouraged to be tested five days after exposure;

A vaccinated student identified as a close contact and who has COVID-19 symptoms is quarantined for five days and may return to school after the fifth day with a negative COVID-19 test.

The mandate requiring all persons inside of school buildings to wear a mask is still in place, as is the requirement that all staff and teachers must be vaccinated or undergo a COVID-19 test weekly to be inside buildings.

American Dreamer STEM Academy, Franklin Grove School and Parsons School, returning Tuesday, Jan. 18;

Dennis Lab School , both campuses, returning Friday, Jan. 21;

William Harris Learning Academy, returning Monday, Jan. 24. The social/emotional development program will continue to meet in person.

Baum is the sixth school in Decatur to revert to remote learning and will return in person on Jan. 25.

