Decatur Public Transit System donates buses to Richland EnRich program

DECATUR — Decatur Public Transit System recently donated two city buses to support the EnRich Program at Richland Community College.

Courtney Carson, executive director of external affairs for Richland, said the buses will allow the program to offer a passenger endorsement for CDL training participants.

“These buses will allow our participants to gain the training they need for a greater chance of employment, so they may obtain a living wage and become self-sufficient,” Carson said.

All EnRich CDL participants are required to go through a four-week Essential Skills class before the CDL training begins. Essential Skills is designed to address all work readiness and life skills so that we may produce the best employees for Decatur and the surrounding communities.

Richland Community College’s EnRich Program aims to offer training that helps people get jobs with livable wages. People who complete the program are 64% minority. A total of 89% of EnRich participants who completed the program were hired by major local employers. Of those, 80% remain employed.

