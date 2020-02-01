Decatur recruits guest teachers with one-stop shop

DECATUR — Datrice Weathers is drawn to the kids who need the extra attention, the one-on-one focus, the kids others might find difficult.

In her work with kids at Old Kings Orchard Community Center and volunteering in Decatur Public Schools, Weathers knows that she understands what they're up against in a way someone else might not, and that's why she attended an event at MacArthur High School to learn more about being a guest teacher.

She's finishing her degree in sociology this spring.

“I have a heart to educate young people and not just any young people,” Weathers said. “I like the 'troublesome' young people. That was my life. That was my parents. Those were the children that my children brought home.”

When she finishes college and has that bachelor's degree so she can sub, she said, she's going to specifically request Stephen Decatur Middle School. She has volunteered there, and that's the age group that she feels most drawn to.