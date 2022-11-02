Decatur resident reacts to school board's decision to release illegal closed session recordings

DECATUR — The Decatur Board of Education will release the closed session recordings on Friday from meetings in which members improperly discussed the plan to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park.

Decatur resident Lee Ann Clary filed a request for a review of the board's actions with Attorney General Kwame Raoul. He issued the decision on Sept. 30 that after review of the minutes and recordings of closed meetings from Oct. 12, 2021 through June 28, that the school board had violated the Open Meetings Act by holding discussions and making decisions about the proposal, including how to fund it using COVID-19 relief funds, which would bypass the need for a referendum. The school board was ordered to release those recordings and had 35 days to do so.

“It feels like they waited until the last minute to even think about releasing these,” Clary said Wednesday. “The 35 day deadline really was. They had to decide whether they were going to appeal or not. This morning I talked with the attorney we're working with at the attorney general's office, and he was grateful that they didn't appeal. He felt that maybe they might have, which would have been a lawsuit that I would have been named in, and the attorney general, and we would have had to defend. So I'm thankful that they did decide to put the tapes out.”

The school district's legal counsel, Brian Braun, told the board at its Tuesday meeting that his office had reviewed 30 hours of closed session tapes included in the Attorney General's order and had edited the recordings to remove discussion that was not relevant to the Dennis School proposal.

“The instruction there was to make sure that we were fully compliant with the order,” Braun said. “If anything was questionable, we included it, and if anything was clearly not (relevant), we excluded it. What remains is roughly 2 ½ to 3 hours of closed sessions tapes.”

Those recordings will be posted on the Decatur Public Schools website, www.dps61.org, on Friday, said board President Andrew Taylor, though he did not provide a time of day. District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said she would provide a time as soon as she knows it.

The school board and Decatur Park District board revealed in June that they had been in talks about the plan for months, and Decatur Public Schools had appealed to the General Assembly for a waiver that would allow use of the COVID relief funds for the project.

That alternative project is moving forward, said Kent Metzger, director of buildings and grounds, during a presentation he made at Tuesday's meeting on facilities projects. A committee made up of district staff, community, board members and American Dreamer staff has met to discuss particulars and present suggestions for design to BLDD Architects, who will design the building. A presentation on the result of those meetings is expected at the Nov. 15 school board meeting.

Clary and her husband, Phil, both worked on the request to the attorney general and the reason, she said, was that they felt the whole proposal had been planned and carried out in secret. It should have been done in open session meetings to allow the community a chance to voice their opinions, she said.

“It irritated us,” Clary said. “We don't have children in the school system. We're retired. We looked at Lincoln Park and it isn't a good place for a school. It is not a 'not in my back yard' issue. We would have been happy with a logical place for the school.”