Decatur's FIRST Lego League qualifying rounds set for Saturday

DECATUR — FIRST Lego League is about far more than robotics.
“It takes hours and hours of preparation,” said Johns Hill's team captain, Audrey Miller. “We haven't finished out our season, but last year we put in over 1,000 hours. That takes not only commitment, but it takes everybody working together and we work on all of our parts separately, but then we come together as a team the last couple of weeks before a competition.”
The FIRST Lego League qualifier will be Saturday, Dec. 7 at Mount Zion Junior High School, with 16 area teams competing.
Each team has to prepare for three areas of competition: the robotics; their project, which this year is themed “City Shapers”; and the core values of innovation, discovery, inclusion, teamwork, impact and fun.
Johns Hill's team chose the neighborhood surrounding their school as their project. They identified three issues in that area: the Johns Hill Senior Center closed, leaving the area with no community gathering place; the crime rate; and poverty.
Their vision is to replace it with a place for people of all ages to gather, which could offer tutoring, a 4H gardening club for seniors and kids to belong to together, and financial literacy classes sponsored by Archer Daniels Midland Co. The students have already spoken to ADM about sponsoring those classes, Audrey said.
The competition is an all-day affair, said assistant coach Liz Bartimus, who retired from teaching last year but still keeps her hand in by helping with the Lego League and substitute teaching. It can be a long and stressful day, because students are judged on their exhibition of the core values from the moment they arrive. They're expected to show good sportsmanship and teamwork every moment.
Audrey, a seventh-grader, isn't as technologically minded as some of the other team members, so she focuses on
“We all have to master (core values), so we work on that all year 'round,” she said. “I was pulling people from the very beginning to get ready for that section because usually that's hardest for people. I believe that it's the public speaking and being able to carry yourself. They want to get all their ideas out there and just talk, but (it's important) to make sure you can streamline it enough so you're not taking up too much of the judges' time, because we have a time limit on that.”
For the robotics, students have to build and program a robot to complete specific tasks, and an engineer from Caterpillar Inc. is assigned to each school to assist, but the engineer's job, Bartimus said, is not to do the work, but to advise. The students do the work.
For the core values portion of the competition, the team built boxes into a tower, each box labeled with one of the core values.
“On the back are lists of how we use the core values in our everyday lives,” said R.J. Roero, an eighth-grader. “We included pictures of us using the core values.”
The students also wanted to show teamwork and ingenuity by tapping the resources available to them in their school. Their team name, “The Brainy Bunch” is a play on “The Brady Bunch” TV show, and they asked Jade Flournoy, an eighth-grade art student, to create their T-shirt design. She drew caricatures of the team members and put them in blocks like the opening of the Brady TV show.
French Academy is fielding a team of nine, the biggest yet, said coach Carissa Craven.
“The kids brainstormed different problems and decided on a machine to address litter and homelessness,” she said. “There was a lot of research done, as well as calls made to experts at vending companies, recycling plants, and homeless shelters.”
Four teams will advance to the championship tournament.
