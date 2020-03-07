Decatur's St. Patrick School students give back

DECATUR — A group of local students continued the need to give Friday at St. Patrick School.
The eighth grade students presented Jacque Danneberger with items specially collected for her organization, The Lollipop Closet.
The items they collected included packages of underwear, socks, pajamas and a backpack. They also collected $600 for a future shopping spree for similar items.
The Lollipop Closet is a charitable organization collecting new backpacks to fill with pajamas, socks, underwear, a biblical scripture and a lollipop. The items are packed and given to DCFS to provide to kids in the system.
Students Cadence Speagle and Cassandra Mayfield and the rest of the eighth grade class organized the donations. “The class did it all,” said St. Patrick principal Nick Blackburn. “They didn’t bring it to the office or have us take care of it.”
The students said they learned about Lollipop Closet last year. For Cadence, the services reminded her of a past experience. “I’ve been in a situation like that before where we didn’t have those basic necessities,” she said. “I wanted to help someone else give back.”
The eighth graders encouraged the rest of the school to donate money or Lollipop Closet items. Since the students are required to wear uniforms the remainder of the school year, “we would hold a special day,” Cassandra said. “They could wear a hat or team shirt.”
The students dressed during themed Fridays such as Favorite Team Day, Crazy Sock Say, and Mismatch Day. “It doesn’t cost a lot, but it was something the kids can have fun with,” Blackburn said.
Lollipop Closet not only impacts the children in need, but the children donating as well.
“I wanted them to learn to give,” Danneberger said about the students.
Danneberger said Lollipop Closet is designed to help children in need. “Since every county is different, we keep it open to all children,” she said about the organization.
Mary Beth Mumaw is the teacher for the St. Patrick eighth graders. She said the teachers and administrators encourage the students to think of different ways to help others. “We are a school of service,” she said. “What is one way they can repay the school and the community for what they have done for them?”
The students learned various life lessons from spearheading the project. “They collected money, they learned how to do bookkeeping, they learned to pack things up,” Mumaw said. “I’ve never had a group of students so excited about a community service project.”
Along with helping others, the eighth graders wanted to leave a mark on the school before they moved on to high school.
“We wanted to leave our legacy,” Cadence said.
