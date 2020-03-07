Decatur's St. Patrick School students give back

The eighth graders encouraged the rest of the school to donate money or Lollipop Closet items. Since the students are required to wear uniforms the remainder of the school year, “we would hold a special day,” Cassandra said. “They could wear a hat or team shirt.”

The students dressed during themed Fridays such as Favorite Team Day, Crazy Sock Say, and Mismatch Day. “It doesn’t cost a lot, but it was something the kids can have fun with,” Blackburn said.

Lollipop Closet not only impacts the children in need, but the children donating as well.

“I wanted them to learn to give,” Danneberger said about the students.

Danneberger said Lollipop Closet is designed to help children in need. “Since every county is different, we keep it open to all children,” she said about the organization.

Mary Beth Mumaw is the teacher for the St. Patrick eighth graders. She said the teachers and administrators encourage the students to think of different ways to help others. “We are a school of service,” she said. “What is one way they can repay the school and the community for what they have done for them?”