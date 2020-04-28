Decatur school board amends contract with Alltown while students are home

According to board documents, the district would pay $1,257,868.40 to Alltown under the new agreement.

Expectations outlined in the agreement call for the company not to diminish the wages or benefits of any employee. Alltown will not be allowed to lay off any employee who worked for the company on March 16 and who has performed services involved in the 2019-2020 transportation agreement.

The public is not allowed into the open session meetings while Pritzker's stay-at-home order is in place through the end of May, but the school board does allow for members of the public to submit comments ahead of time. Bradford said no comments were submitted.

The next open session board meeting is scheduled for May 12 at 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Keil Building. Public comments can be submitted to welisten@dps61.org.

