Decatur school board amends contract with Alltown while students are home

DECATUR — School district officials amended their contract with Alltown Bus Services Inc., paying 74% of the previously agreed-upon amount as students are now learning from home.
Decatur school board members met Tuesday in the Keil Building. Superintendent Paul Fregeau, President Beth Nolan and Secretary Melissa Bradford were present in the board room. Board members Andrew Taylor, Beth Creighton, Regan Lewis, Courtney Carson and Dan Oakes participated via Zoom, a video conference application, and Kendall Briscoe was absent.
The district approved an amendment to the contract with Alltown, given that students are participating in e-learning at home and not using the transportation services. Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this month announced schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Todd Covault, the district's chief operational officer, said prior to Tuesday's board of education meeting that the contract was meant to keep employees of the bus company on the payroll.
"At the end of the day, these people are a part of our community," Covault said.
According to board documents, the district would pay $1,257,868.40 to Alltown under the new agreement.
Expectations outlined in the agreement call for the company not to diminish the wages or benefits of any employee. Alltown will not be allowed to lay off any employee who worked for the company on March 16 and who has performed services involved in the 2019-2020 transportation agreement.
The public is not allowed into the open session meetings while Pritzker's stay-at-home order is in place through the end of May, but the school board does allow for members of the public to submit comments ahead of time. Bradford said no comments were submitted.
The next open session board meeting is scheduled for May 12 at 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Keil Building. Public comments can be submitted to welisten@dps61.org.
