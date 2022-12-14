 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur school board approves 2022 tax levy

  • 0

DECATUR – The tax levy for the Decatur Public Schools for 2022, payable in 2023, will increase by 4.95%.

Mike Curry, chief operational officer for the school district, told the board at its Tuesday meeting that equalized assessed valuations have fallen slightly since the estimated tax levy was approved on Nov. 15.

With final numbers not yet available, Curry said he anticipates tax revenue for the district between $32.5 and $33.4 million. The board also voted, as is customary, to abate property taxes that would otherwise be added to pay for debts owed by the district for building bonds. The 1% of additional sales tax approved by voters in 2010 to pay for schools' upgrades offsets the bond payments.

People are also reading…

In other business, the board approved personnel action that includes the resignation of Director of Student Services Lawrence Trimble, effective Dec. 30, and the retirement of Montessori Academy for Peace Principal Mary Anderson, effective Dec. 28.

The board also agreed to move the scheduled March 14 board meeting to March 7. If Reduction in Force resolutions are made in spring, the district is required to hand-deliver notice to affected employees, said Director of Human Resources Jason Fox. March 14 falls during the district's spring break, which would mean they could not deliver the notices in person in a timely fashion.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fiji’s Bainimarama vows to respect election result as polls close

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News