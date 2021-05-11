Decatur school board approves administrator raises

DECATUR – Decatur Public School administrators will receive annual raises in the coming school year after a vote by the Decatur school board on Tuesday.
Tuesday's meeting was the first with the four newest board members: Alana Banks, Kevin Collins-Brown, Jason Dion and Al Scheider, who were elected on April 6 and sworn in during a special meeting on May 3.
Administrators, other than the superintendent, are given annual raises figured by a combination of the Consumer Price Index, which is 1.4% this year, and years of experience, typically a total of 2.16%. The total increase to the budget will amount to 3.3%, or $226,459. Administrator salaries total $7,024,106, which includes eight people on the retirement track.
K-8 principals moved to a 240-day contract last year, and elementary principals are moving to 220 days for the 2021-22 school year. K-8 assistant principals will move from 195 days to 200 days contracts to be in line with middle school assistant principals. The increase accounts for the consolidation of buildings, the associated decrease in the total number of principals, and the addition of assistant principals at some elementary buildings. Three administrator positions remain unfilled: the director of buildings and grounds, assistant principal at Parsons School and dean of students at MacArthur High School. The raises for these positions were estimated.
In other business, the board approved a contract with 1st Class Educator LLC to provide professional development to teachers in the areas of equity, creating culturally responsive climates and courageous conversations about diversity. The cost of $429,600 will be paid using CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) funds, Title I and Title II funds. The company will provide 10 sessions to each building over the course of two years.
Scheider voted against hiring an outside firm to provide the professional development, and also objected, based on his experience as a district employee until he resigned to serve on the board, that teachers were not given enough time for their work if they had to attend too much professional development.
"I think that's something we need to look at closely," he said. "The amount of money we're paying for someone to come in from Texas or Seattle is quite huge, when I believe we have people who can provide professional development in these areas. I'm not trying to dismiss what is being worked on, but I'm very concerned about hiring people to do it from outside."
Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase, called to the podium to address the number of hours of professional development, said that between the hours built into the schedule and half-days, there are ample hours for these sessions and also for building-level sessions as well.
The board also approved upgrades of technology, including 575 new MacBook Airs, 200 iPad Pros, and 100 desktop computers. The purchases will be paid for using CARES grant funds and the district's technology budget.
A bid on the demolition of the Johns Hill Magnet School building and Quonset hut on the property was tabled during the March 23 board meeting over concerns about the Project Labor Agreement and the Minority Business Enterprise goals. Of the five bids received, the new low bid is lower than the previous low bid and also meets the Minority Business Enterprise goal. The board approved the bid from J.L. Sullivan Services Inc. for $1,061,198. The new Johns Hill building will be finished in time for the August start of school and the old building will be razed to make way for the north bus loop as part of the new campus. The bid also includes demolition of the Oak Grove building.
