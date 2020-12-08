Decatur school board approves annual tax levy; discusses ongoing building projects

Board President Beth Nolan said the committee will present its recommendation at the first January meeting of the board, and the board will not take a vote until the second January meeting.

"I don't think the Parsons community wants to change the name," said board Vice President Courtney Carson. "My vote would be no. I got five calls today about the process."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board member Andrew Taylor concurred and said his vote would also be to retain the Parsons name.

Brian Beneke of O'Shea Builders provided an update on ongoing construction projects in the district: additions at Parsons, Muffley and Franklin schools and the construction of the new Johns Hill Magnet School. At Johns Hill, the exterior is nearing completion and the interior work is underway. At the three elementary schools, classroom additions' rough interiors are up and the company anticipates roofing beginning this month. The pre-engineered metal structures at the elementary schools are up with interior work underway.

"Our team has really knocked it out of the park, and they're closing in on drying of the roof right now (at Parsons)," Beneke said. "This project is tracking wonderfully and on schedule."