Decatur school board approves annual tax levy; discusses ongoing building projects

DECATUR – The Decatur school board passed a tax levy that will raise property taxes by $1.67 per $100,000 of equalized assessed value.
However, cautioned Todd Covault, chief operational officer, that depends on factors over which the district has no control. As of Tuesday's board meeting, the EAV for the district is estimated as $697.5 million. Property taxes constitute the majority of the district's revenues, and he estimated the levy would yield approximately $31.4 million in operating funds. Because the increase is not more than 105% of last year's levy, no public hearing is required.
The board also filed its annual resolutions with Macon County to suppress the collection of taxes to pay down debt on the bonds issued for renovations of Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools. The 1% sales tax increase approved in 2010 resulted in revenues this year equal to 143% of the amount required to make the payments on those bonds.
During public participation, several people, including relatives of the late Judge James Parsons, asked that the building bearing his name continue to do so. As the merger of Stevenson and Parsons schools looms in August 2021, a committee has been considering a possible name change as both schools will be housed at Parsons. The judge was the first African-American to serve as a judge in the United States District Court and while he wasn't a native of Decatur, he grew up in the community and went to school here, including Millikin University.
Board President Beth Nolan said the committee will present its recommendation at the first January meeting of the board, and the board will not take a vote until the second January meeting.
"I don't think the Parsons community wants to change the name," said board Vice President Courtney Carson. "My vote would be no. I got five calls today about the process."
Board member Andrew Taylor concurred and said his vote would also be to retain the Parsons name.
Brian Beneke of O'Shea Builders provided an update on ongoing construction projects in the district: additions at Parsons, Muffley and Franklin schools and the construction of the new Johns Hill Magnet School. At Johns Hill, the exterior is nearing completion and the interior work is underway. At the three elementary schools, classroom additions' rough interiors are up and the company anticipates roofing beginning this month. The pre-engineered metal structures at the elementary schools are up with interior work underway.
"Our team has really knocked it out of the park, and they're closing in on drying of the roof right now (at Parsons)," Beneke said. "This project is tracking wonderfully and on schedule."
The bulk of the masonry is done at Franklin and the crew will move to the interior this week, he said. Muffley is a little behind the other two, with crews working on the roof and will be putting up sheeting in the next week or so, with interiors on schedule to be done during the winter.
At Johns Hill, the focus is on finishing the concrete work and the construction is on schedule to start building classroom walls after the New Year.
"I'm pleased with how things are going and we'll be rolling to the inside of these buildings and you'll get to see what these classrooms are going to look like."
Nolan asked if he is comfortable with the schedule and whether the buildings will be ready for students by August, and Beneke said, depending on what happens with the pandemic, he believes the construction will be completed in time.
