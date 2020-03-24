Decatur school board approves bond issuance to move forward with BOLD plan

DECATUR — School board members approved a $32 million bond issuance to make further advancements in their BOLD facilities plan to turn Decatur Public Schools into a destination district.

The board had to make some adjustments to Tuesday night's meeting after Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week announced a stay at home order due to the coronavirus outbreak. Under the order, Illinois residents are expected to stay home but those employed by what are considered "essential workplaces" can attend work functions. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and President Donald Trump have said gatherings should be limited to 10 or fewer people.

Board members Beth Creighton, Kendall Briscoe, Andrew Taylor and Board President Beth Nolan were present at the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St., for the meeting while Regan Lewis, Dan Oakes and Courtney Carson participated over the phone. Superintendent Paul Fregeau was also at the meeting in the Keil Building.