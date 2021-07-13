Decatur school board approves contracts for Morris, Shields

DECATUR — The Decatur Public School board approved contracts for the coordinator of the Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute and for the executive director of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation at their Tuesday meeting.

Tuesday was the first meeting for interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams, who will serve while the board searches for a replacement for former Superintendent Paul Fregeau, who left at the end of June for a position in the Fox C-6 district near St. Louis.

Juanita Morris, coordinator of the Civic Leadership Institute, will earn $92,700 for the year, with the contract ending June 30, 2022. The DPS Foundation will reimburse the district for her salary and her benefits, and if she elects family benefits, the district will cover that cost.

Zach Shields, executive director of DPS Foundation, will earn $83,045 for the year, a 3% increase over the previous year, and a performance bonus of $10,000 for fiscal year 2021. His salary is also reimbursed by the Foundation, so there is no cost to the district. Shields has served as executive director since 2013.

The board also approved agreements with Futures Unlimited, and with the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education regarding Milligan Academy. Futures offers services to students who have fallen behind. Students may complete their high school credits at Futures or eventually return to their home school.

Milligan is part of the Regional Safe School Program, and serves students whose behavior has disrupted the education of others. Students who are recommended for expulsion proceedings can have those proceedings suspended in favor of transfer to Milligan Academy. Upon successful completion of their individual optional education program at Milligan, those students can return to their home school or remain at Milligan until graduation.

Board member Al Scheider asked if the $25 per day charge per student for Milligan was an increase, as he said he remembered it was $20.

Lawrence Trimble, director of student services, came to the podium to confirm that the $25 per day charge is an increase under the new agreement.

The board also heard a presentation on the preliminary budget for the Macon-Piatt Special Education District. The annual budget of $18,237,268 includes tuition paid by member districts of $15,618,064, state funding of $1,433,228, federal funding of $1,185,976 and other funds, $125,000.

"This is a $1 million reduction from last year's budget and the reason for that is a decline in enrollment," said Executive Director Kathy Horath. "The good news is that because of this, we did not have to do a reduction in force."

The largest expense for Macon-Piatt is salaries and benefits, totaling $15,941,743. Reductions for the coming year, due to declining enrollment, are $183,280 for early childhood; $256,032 for the Life Skills program; $153,205 for Essential Skills; $203,009 for Special Education Alternative Program; and $141,049 for social-emotional development. Increases include $54,882 for a Deaf and Hard of Hearing teacher and $40,843 for a Braillist teaching assistant for the vision services program.

The tentative budget will be available for public viewing beginning July 14 for 30 days and will be on the school board's agenda for approval at the Aug. 24 meeting. The special education district serves 2,900 students throughout the cooperative.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

