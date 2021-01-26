Decatur school board approves names for 3 buildings

DECATUR — The names of two Decatur schools will remain the same, while a third will be a combination of the two student communities that will be combining into one campus.

Johns Hill Magnet School will retain its name. The school will have a new building as of August, which is under construction now. Almost 78% of students, and 98% of community members who responded to a survey voted to keep the name, which is closely associated both with the school and the neighborhood.

Parsons School will retain its name, and Franklin will become Franklin Grove, as the two school communities felt strongly that both Franklin and Oak Grove should be represented in the new name.

"These buildings belong to the community," said board President Beth Nolan.