Decatur school board approves names for 3 buildings

DECATUR — The names of two Decatur schools will remain the same, while a third will be a combination of the two student communities that will be combining into one campus.
Johns Hill Magnet School will retain its name. The school will have a new building as of August, which is under construction now. Almost 78% of students, and 98% of community members who responded to a survey voted to keep the name, which is closely associated both with the school and the neighborhood.
Parsons School will retain its name, and Franklin will become Franklin Grove, as the two school communities felt strongly that both Franklin and Oak Grove should be represented in the new name.
"These buildings belong to the community," said board President Beth Nolan.
It is board policy, she said, that the board determines if a building's name should be changed and makes the recommendation on what the new name should be. To help with the decision, committees were formed at each affected building to allow students, parents, staff and the community to provide input.
Parsons School is named for Judge James Parsons, who grew up in Decatur and was the first African-American to be named to the United States District Court. Parsons attended Oakland School, Roosevelt Junior High School and Decatur High School, where he graduated third in his class. He was a 1934 graduate of Millikin University, a Navy veteran of World War II, and a graduate of Chicago Law School.
Parsons and Stevenson schools will consolidate at Parsons' building in August, and the consolidation was the impetus for considering a name change. Several people spoke to the school board during its Dec. 8 meeting asking to retain the name, and board member Courtney Carson said he'd received five calls that day with the same request. The committee recommended keeping the name Parsons.
Oak Grove and Franklin will consolidate at Franklin in August, and the committee's recommendation was to change its name to Franklin Grove to represent both buildings.
