DECATUR – Decatur Public Schools Board of Education has approved a new three-year contract with Superintendent Rochelle Clark.

The contract runs from July 1 until June 30, 2026 and replaces the previous contract that was approved when Clark was named to the position in February 2022. That agreement set Clark's pay at $206,000 for the current year and indicated that salary amounts for future years would be set by agreement between the board and Clark.

Her salary will rise to $212,798 for the 2023-24 school year; rise again to $219,182 for the 2024-25 school year; and to $225,758 for the 2025-26 school year.

The contract is linked to student performance and academic improvement. Clark will be required to develop related goals and submit them to the board for its approval no later than October.

The board may also choose to extend the contract up to five more years at the end of any year of the contract.

“I just want to express for me and, I hope, for many others, appreciation for Dr. Clark,” said board member Fred Spannaus. “You've brought a sense of stability, knowing where the problems are and going at them full force to deal with them, and that's exactly what this community and district needs.”

Board President Andrew Taylor agreed.

“Thank you for your service,” Taylor said. “I appreciate your hard work and as I've said before, I hope you're sitting in that chair when my kids graduate high school.”

Clark was named to the position after a lengthy search for a superintendent following the resignation of previous Superintendent Paul Fregeau. The search, conducted by firm Hazard, Attea, Young and Associates at a cost of $24,950, resulted in 17 candidates narrowed down to two finalists, Michael Gaal and Mikayla Savoy-Brooks. Gaal did not hold the proper credentials to serve as a superintendent in Illinois schools, and Savoy-Brooks had indicated that if the board did not unanimously vote in her favor, she did not want the position, then-board President Dan Oakes said.

Clark, who had served as director of student services and as assistant principal at Stephen Decatur Middle School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Phoenix Academy, left the district in 2016 and returned in August 2021 for what was originally intended as a temporary position as assistant superintendent of support services. She applied for the superintendent position after applications had closed and was not part of the search firm's list of candidates. She was interviewed by the board on Jan. 31, 2022 and approved at the Feb. 8 school board meeting that year.

New school materials

The board approved a low bid for the purchase of materials for the new K-8 magnet school that will be built on the site of the former Oak Grove School.

While building contracts have yet to be awarded, certain building materials that will be necessary have long lead times for delivery due to supply-chain issues, such as prescast concrete wall panels, which can be delayed as much as eight months.

BLDD Architects advised the board that these materials should be ordered and on site as soon as feasible, and general contractors will be awarded the materials during the construction process. The low bid, from Midwest Precast Concrete was $2.8 million and costs will be paid from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

"These are critical items for the schedule so getting them in a timely manner is critical. I've never seen anything with this long of a lead time in my 35-year career and it changes daily,” said Steve Oliver of BLDD. “The pricing on this (material) because of supply chain issues is hard to comprehend right now. We're still $207,000 under our estimate."

A low bid was also accepted for the main electrical switchgear, which has a lead time of up to 16 months. Dunker Electric was the only supplier able to meet the projected delivery date of August 2024, at a cost of $98,733. That cost will also be covered by ESSER funds.

The third bid accepted, for air conditioning system chillers, was awarded to Trane for $169,671 with a projected delivery date of 336 days. The chillers must be on site prior to the electrical switchgear.

