Decatur school board approves plan to build school on Oak Grove site

DECATUR – The Decatur school board on Tuesday approved a proposal to build a new American Dreamer STEM Academy on the site of the former Oak Grove School.

The vote was 5-2 with board members Kevin Collins-Brown and Al Scheider voting against the plan after a lengthy, heated discussion that included both men arguing for spending the COVID relief funds in ways that would include other district schools instead of spending the majority on one new building.

Decatur Public Schools had secured a waiver to use the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to build a new Dennis School, but will have to reapply for approval to use those funds for American Dreamer.

“I don't think we should be voting on this tonight,” said board member Kevin Collins-Brown. “I'd like to make a motion to table it because there are still too many unknowns. We still haven't decided what we're going to do about the other schools that need repairs. We can take this money and buy school supplies for every school that needs supplies. We haven't talked to Alltown (Bus Service) about how the students are going to get there because not everyone lives in the Oak Grove (attendance) district.”

Board member Al Scheider said that he hadn't known the board was going to vote on the issue.

“When you say 'new school,' I don't even know what the definition of a new school is, what grades we're talking about, what population we're talking about,” he said.

As he understands it, he said, many of the students at American Dreamer are there, not because of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) model, but because they were at French Academy when the program moved to its current location and wanted to remain with the teachers and staff they knew.

But because the school is a magnet school, Superintendent Rochelle Clark said, the families of students live all over the district and nearly all of the students ride buses to school. The location is not as important. And Oak Grove's site is more centrally located than American Dreamer's location, which is on North Taylor Road on the far side of Lake Decatur.

American Dreamer had been approved for extensive renovations to its building at 2115 N. Taylor Road, some of which were meant to accommodate the addition of seventh and eighth grades to the program when the school moved there from its former location on West Wood Street. But the school board put those plans on hold in May when bids came in considerably higher than anticipated due to increases in materials costs. At about the same time, the board was working on a plan to build a new Dennis School in the west end to unite the two existing campuses, the Mosaic campus at 1499 W. Main St. and the Kaleidoscope campus at 520 W. Wood St. using a portion of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds provided by the federal government to public schools. That plan was scrapped when the Decatur Park District declined to sell the board's preferred site of Lincoln Park. Board members said no other site available within the Dennis attendance boundary was suitable.

Talk then turned to American Dreamer which, as a magnet school, could be located anywhere within the Decatur Public Schools district. Because the district still owns the Oak Grove site and the former building has already been torn down, that site would be ready for building immediately.

Collins-Brown's motion to table the vote was defeated. Only he and Scheider voted to table and the rest of the board members voted against tabling the motion. During the discussion of the issue, Vice President Andrew Taylor said if Collins-Brown and Scheider had attended the finance committee meeting held on Aug. 8, when the proposal to build a new American Dreamer at the Oak Grove site was discussed, they would have had the answers to their questions.

The motion to use the ESSER funds to build a new building at the Oak Grove site passed, 5-2, with Collins-Brown and Scheider voting against it.

Taylor said he is not willing to forget about Dennis and is committed to pursuing a new building for that school as well, though that could be some time down the road.

“It struck me that using about half the ESSER funds to benefit one school and combine that with what happened with dropped contracts such as at American Dreamer, and people come away with the impression, whether intentional or not, that there are winners and losers,” said Phil Clary, a west side resident. “Now that Dennis is dropped and they feel like losers, too, I don't know if anybody feels like a winner.”

Rene Hinkle, who has a child at Dennis, gave the board a list of problems she has seen at both buildings, which are the oldest two buildings in the district, that included falling ceiling tiles, a staircase that is pulling away from the wall, buckling floors and water leakages.

“We asked you to come and look at the Dennis buildings so you could get a feel for the need of a new building,” Hinkle said to the board. “I've talked to several teachers and from what I've gathered, the last visit by any board member was last year.”

Dennis teacher Phil Wineke said he intended to continue attending and speaking at board meetings until the board has a plan for Dennis.

“Why are you spending all that money over there (for American Dreamer) and end up spending more through a referendum that's going to have to eventually be passed to build a new Dennis if we go down that road?” Wineke said. “It seems like a waste of money and it doesn't seem like anything has been thought out. Again, I'll be asking for a plan, anything, something for the community to look at with both of these buildings, to be completely honest.”

Will Wetzel, who has also spoken at several board meetings, said he is disappointed that the board has yet to engage with the community regarding the plans for the district.

“You've known you wanted to build a new school since at least April of this year,” he said. “We are in August, rolling into September, and you are still not being truthful with the public. You're still not engaging the public. You aren't doing your due diligence. You aren't acting in a way that we would expect from our elected leaders. It is frustrating.”

The board has extended the deadline for applications for the vacant seat until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Oakes has served seven consecutive terms on the board.