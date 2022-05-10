Decatur school board approves separation agreement with Geneka Gully

DECATUR – The Decatur school board on Tuesday approved a separation agreement with Geneka Gully, who has served as an administrator in the district since August 2021.

She served at South Shores School and was replaced by Kristi Mullinix in January.

Board member Al Scheider voted "no" and Alana Banks abstained.

Gully was reassigned to be a “roving principal” and temporarily assigned to Eisenhower High School as an assistant principal. Her resignation is effective June 30, with personal leave granted between her last day of work on May 25 and her resignation date. The district will pay her $54,000 minus the usual tax and other deductions “in consideration for (her) resignation,” according to board documents. The reason for structuring the settlement payment this way, the documents read, is to “avoid the payment constituting creditable earnings under the rules of the Teachers Retirement System of the State of Illinois to the extent such result is acceptable to TRS.”

The document also states that the district will provide a neutral letter of recommendation giving the dates of her employment and her job duties but no other information, and that district employees will be instructed to state that she resigned to pursue other opportunities in education.

In other business, the board announced a Summer Sign Up event, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at Hope Academy. Families can register their children for summer activities in the community, including the Decatur Area Arts Council, the Decatur Family YMCA, Decatur Public Library, the University of Illinois Extension, Boys and Girls Club, Decatur Park District, Millikin University, Shemilah Outreach Center and Macon County Conservation District. Scholarships will also be available to apply for at the event to pay fees for the programs.

Graduation will be Saturday, May 21, with MacArthur High School at 11 a.m. on the football field and Eisenhower High School at 2 p.m. on its football field, weather permitting. Rain date is May 22 at the same times and places. The last day of school is May 24.

The annual retirement celebration will be Wednesday, May 18, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, with dinner at 5 p.m. and recognition of retirees at 5:45 p.m.

Parents of students in the social-emotional development program at Harris Learning Academy also spoke to the board, after several had spoken to the board at the April 26 meeting. The parents at Tuesday's meeting asked again that the program be saved. A lack of staff has resulted in the decision by the Macon-Piatt Special Education District board to merge that program with the Social-Emotional Alternative Program. While board members cannot answer public comments, during board discussion time the board members can discuss any topic, and board member Alana Banks asked if there were anything the board could do.

Legal counsel Brian Braun said the board could express their concerns to the Macon-Piatt Special Education District board, and that the parents of affected students could also attend Macon-Piatt board meeting and speak directly to those board members who had made the decision.

Banks also asked about another topic brought up during public comments, when drivers for Alltown Bus Service complained that they are being compelled to run extra routes to transport preschool students, which they said is in violation of their contract.

Braun said that is a dispute between Alltown, who contracts with the district to provide transportation, and their own employees. As with Macon-Piatt Special Education, the Decatur board can express opinions to Alltown but cannot take any direct action.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.