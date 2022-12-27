Decatur school board approves Woodrow Wilson site agreement with the city

DECATUR – The Decatur school board on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Decatur that would result in the district gaining ownership of the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High site.

The agreement allows the city to handle demolition of the former school building and sell the long vacant property to the school district for half the cost of demolition.

Board members voted 5-1 to approve the agreement, which was delayed during the board’s Dec. 13 meeting due to last-minute language changes regarding a maximum limit on the district’s portion of demolition costs.

Al Scheider was the only board member who voted against the agreement. Scheider suggested the district should have an outside source verify that the building needs to be demolished.

“This has been going on for 40 years, and all of a sudden we have a special meeting that it has to be decided in two weeks?” Scheider said. “I just think sometimes it's good to get an opinion from an outside source as well as your own just to make a statement to the community that this building is not possible to be used in any way. Because I certainly don't know.”

A study would be wasteful, said board President Andrew Taylor, because the district simply can’t afford the renovations necessary to the Woodrow Wilson school.

“It just comes down to nobody wants this building renovated who has the money to do it,” Taylor said. “So why commission a study for something that we're not going to do?”

The Decatur City Council is expected to consider the agreement at its Jan. 17 meeting.

The former Woodrow Wilson school was built in the 1930s and closed as a school in 1979. The building has been vacant for decades.

The city of Decatur purchased the property at 1140 W. Sunset Ave. for $813 from the Macon County trustee in October. For most of the previous 16 years, the property had been owned by a New York-based limited liability corporation. The county recently possessed the building after its owners failed to pay property taxes for multiple years.

Some board members expressed hesitancy about the plan despite their ultimate stamps of approval.

Regan Lewis pointed out that the previous board, seated nearly seven years ago, prioritized secured entrances at every building. In 2022, the district has failed to meet that goal.

“That is something that should be a priority,” Lewis said. “And so when we have community members come up to talk about that, I understand the concern and why, you know, they see this money go into this project as a deviation.”

Board member Bill Clevenger argued passionately in support of the intergovernmental agreement. The former junior high building is “obsolete,” he said, suggesting the board “made a mistake” by not dictating a specific purpose for the property after it was vacated 40 years ago.

“In that 40 years, this facility has been vacant, dilapidated, and continued to deteriorate for those 40 years,” Clevenger said. “I think part of our responsibility as a public body is to, first and foremost, educate our children. But we also have, in that responsibility, our infrastructure and our facilities.”

Clevenger proposed the board create a new policy that would require the district to develop a “productive” purpose for any decommissioned building within a few years of its decommission, whether that be demolition or rehabilitation. No official action was taken on Clevenger’s proposition.

According to Taylor, the district has tentative plans for the Woodrow Wilson school building lot. What those plans might be is currently unclear.

"I've talked to the superintendent about this. This (agreement) would never have made it this far if she had not communicated that they did, that she foresees a use for this land,” Taylor said.

“And she's not here to address it right now. I mean, they're not going to demolish this building next week. So if I'm incorrect, if I'm misinterpreting her intentions, then she can say so,” Taylor continued. “But there is a future, a planned use for it that has not been flushed out yet. But the school district intends to use this land for something."

Superintendent Rochelle Clark was not present at Tuesday’s meeting. Decatur schools are closed for holiday break. Attempts to contact Clark about plans for the site have been unsuccessful.

The district previously considered using the Woodrow Wilson property as a school site, said the district’s legal counsel, Brian Braun.

Those plans were rejected, however, due to eminent domain concerns with houses surrounding the plot and the plot’s size not meeting BLDD Architects’ — a local firm contracted by the district for other projects — recommended requirements for the construction of a new building.

“Eminent domain is not something that we are interested in entertaining,” Braun said. “I want to clarify that.”

The district has faced controversy over the past year after its plans to purchase Lincoln Park from the Decatur Park District and use the land as a site for a new Dennis School fell through, leaving the school without an immediate option for a new campus. The board then pivoted and approved a proposal to build a new American Dreamer STEM Academy on the site of the former Oak Grove School.

Where Decatur school buildings got their names French Academy Baum School Durfee Magnet School Pershing Early Learning Center