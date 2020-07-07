Decatur school board brainstorms policies for more inclusive environment

Kendall Briscoe, board member, echoed Nolan’s statements and added that she would like to see a requirement for school resource officers to live within city limits if such a requirement does not already exist.

Nolan proposed that all of the potential policies discussed during Tuesday’s meeting involve community input. She said one way to include the community would be through the Parent Leadership Training Institute. Dan Oakes, board member, added that the board’s student ambassadors should have the opportunity to weigh in as well.

The board will continue discussions about potential policies in the coming weeks.

Creighton said making improvements and implementing policies that would apply to students and staff is a good first step, but she wants to see changes for the board as well.

“If we are demanding it of everybody else, we should be demanding it of ourselves as well,” said Creighton.

Regan Lewis, board member, said she doesn’t want to see this fizzle out.