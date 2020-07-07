Decatur school board brainstorms policies for more inclusive environment

DECATUR — The next few weeks for school district officials will entail brainstorming potential policies that would prioritize equity and cultural relevance as a way to make Decatur schools more inclusive.
Decatur school board members on Tuesday discussed changes to curriculum, employee training, school resource officers, professional development of minority teachers and several additional measures, all meant to address systemic racism within education.
“We sit in a place of privilege as board members and six of us also sit in a place of privilege as white people, so we need to use those privileges to make the experience for our kids better than what it is,” said Beth Creighton, a board member.
Education officials throughout Central Illinois are taking similar steps toward equality and fair treatment within their districts. Board members of Champaign Unit 4 recently approved a resolution that provides a framework of policies that would improve and ultimately eliminate racial disparities. The resolution approved in Champaign deems racism a public health crisis and was the point of discussion for the Decatur school board members on Tuesday, but district officials said they were already considering potential changes since March.
Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent, said he’s been working on developing ways to improve cultural relevance within the schools. He said he would be monitoring the schools so they have representation of the district and community within daily activities.
“When we walk through our school buildings, it shouldn’t have to be asked. You should see the diversity on the walls throughout the activities, throughout the school year,” said Dase. “It shouldn’t just be during one month, it should be ongoing so students can feel that sense of pride and that sense of belonging within their building throughout the school year.”
Superintendent Paul Fregeau said he would be working with district leadership to improve equity within their programs and departments so that they could be better equipped in helping each student as an individual.
The conversations among leaders in education and other local governments are happening at the national level after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. Protests honoring Black lives and demanding change have been happening across the U.S. steadily over the course of the last two months.
Roughly 100 protesters stood outside of the Keil Building last week and demanded education reform in Decatur. Jacob Jenkins, a local activist and organizer of the marches, led the group last week from the Keil Building to the Macon County Jail to symbolize the school-to-prison pipeline happening at the national level and in Decatur.
“Black lives can’t matter until Black students matter,” Jenkins chanted during the march. He spoke to the crowd about having more Black and minority teachers and teaching assistants employed at Decatur schools. He also talked about the impact of having police officers in school buildings.
One major component of the national conversation surrounding race and education reform is the presence of law enforcement in schools. Chicago school board members in June voted 4-3 to continue their $33 million contract with the city to have officers in schools despite objections from protesters and politicians.
Decatur school board members on Tuesday said they were open to reviewing the current contract with the city that outlines police presence in schools. Beth Nolan, board president, said the district needs to evaluate the current contract, which is renewed annually and then meet with police and city officials for further discussions.
Kendall Briscoe, board member, echoed Nolan’s statements and added that she would like to see a requirement for school resource officers to live within city limits if such a requirement does not already exist.
Nolan proposed that all of the potential policies discussed during Tuesday’s meeting involve community input. She said one way to include the community would be through the Parent Leadership Training Institute. Dan Oakes, board member, added that the board’s student ambassadors should have the opportunity to weigh in as well.
The board will continue discussions about potential policies in the coming weeks.
Creighton said making improvements and implementing policies that would apply to students and staff is a good first step, but she wants to see changes for the board as well.
“If we are demanding it of everybody else, we should be demanding it of ourselves as well,” said Creighton.
Regan Lewis, board member, said she doesn’t want to see this fizzle out.
“All of our kids, Black, Asian, white, multi-racial, all of our kids matter and I think that doing this is a statement to them and our teachers and our staff and our community,” Lewis said. “...really making sure that this isn’t something we are doing because this is the topic right now. This is something we are committed to moving forward for all of our kids and that it is going to benefit all of us and our community.”
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
