Decatur school board candidates focus on transparency, direct service to kids

“I feel like to be transparent it makes it better,” she said.

She'd like to take another look at the renovations budget, like Collins-Brown, and also determine if new positions created by the current board are beneficial to students. More community partnerships would be a priority for her, too, she said.

Dion said what he loves about the district is “a long list,” but communication is an issue he wants to see improved. Students' mental health during the pandemic and when they return to school this month should be an important focus, he said, and smoothing the relationship between the Macon-Piatt Special Education District and the school board and between unions and the board are priorities for him as well.

The fallout from the pandemic and a year of remote learning is also on Johnson's mind, she said, and the district's high mobility rate means kids who move around a lot struggle. The district needs a plan for addressing both.

“All kids are learning on different levels right now,” she said. “If kids are moving from school to school, all the curriculum is mixed up and out of order. One of biggest issues is how nobody has an opinion or has said how they're going to help these students that are struggling. That's one of the weaknesses. Kids don't have the resources they need.”