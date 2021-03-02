Decatur school board candidates forum scheduled

DECATUR — The Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly will host a forum for Decatur school board candidates 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11, via Zoom.
All seven candidates, who are running to fill four seats, have been invited to participate. The candidates for the board are Alana Giselle Banks, Kevin Collins-Brown, Ferlaxnes "Lexy" Carson, Jason Dion, Krystal Johnson, Al Scheider, and Jayjuan Young.
The event is open to the public. Register at https://fb.me/e/2bTGNGk2t .
Anyone interested in participating in the Zoom event can contact Committee On Political Education (COPE) Chair Amy Rueff at (217) 433-5126.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter