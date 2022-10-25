Decatur school board considers adding teaching assistants

DECATUR – Members of the Decatur school board are discussing the possibility of adding up to 30 new teaching assistants to cover the primary grades.

Board member Al Scheider, who has been advocating for more teaching assistants during the last several meetings, brought it up again on Tuesday.

He had looked at the district's financial situation, he said, and there are ample reserves that could pay salaries for those assistants.

“I can't imagine anyone thinking that we need to discuss whether more teaching assistants are advantageous to improving education in our district,” Scheider said. “It's more hands on deck. We have a crisis. I keep saying this word and it doesn't seem to take effect. I'm not blaming anyone it's just the facts.”

Superintendent Rochelle Clark agreed that it was unlikely teachers would say they don't want more help in their classrooms, but in her position she has to figure out how to fill as many needs as possible without shortchanging education in some other area.

Brian Braun, legal counsel for the district, said it's also a matter of the contract with the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants, which will come up for negotiation soon. That contract contains a provision for a minimum number of teaching assistants, and adding more could change negotiations, which could have long-term consequences financially.

Board member Bill Clevenger agreed.

“We have a (financial) surplus today, but what about five years from now?” he said. “We're coming from a unique place in our history. As we roll forward, how many open teaching positions do we have? If we extrapolate that salary level, then add this many teaching assistants, it's easy for us as collective body to sit here and add positions and three or four years from now, we're worried about layoffs.”

Part of the reason for the surplus, Scheider said, was that two years of pandemic meant the district was not hiring substitutes and there were a number of open positions that weren't being paid. Those positions are open because filling them has proved to be difficult during a teacher shortage. It could be difficult to find that many teaching assistants, he added, but setting it as a goal would be a step in the right direction.

Clark said she and the district leadership team are studying ways to improve the district and what hiring decisions need to be made, but it takes time and seeking input from staff as well as the board.

“We have to be just and fair,” Clark said. “You have to let us do the work.”