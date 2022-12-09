Decatur school board, council considering agreement to demolish Woodrow Wilson school

DECATUR — The Decatur School District and the city of Decatur have worked out an intergovernmental agreement to demolish the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High and transfer ownership of the city-owned property.

In a news release sent out late Friday, the district said the city would handle demolition of the building and sell the vacant property to the school district for half the cost of demolition.

Decatur school board President Andrew Taylor said the school, built in the 1930s and closed as a school in 1979, has sat vacant for four decades. It was purchased by an out-of-state investor, but has been abandoned and crumbling since then. The city acquired the property in October.

The school board will vote whether to approve the agreement at its meeting on Tuesday. No plans are yet in place for the property, Taylor said.

“(The use) is undecided right now, but the school district will own the property at the end of it,” Taylor said.

The property has drawn vagrants and vandalism in recent years and Taylor said the city and the school district agreed that removing the blight was the responsibility of both bodies.

Deputy city manager Jon Kindseth confirmed that the city purchased the property at 1140 W. Sunset Ave. for $813 from the Macon County trustee in October. Since it was sold for under $25,000, it did not require city council approval.

"We both acknowledge that it's just a nuisance, and it needs to be cleaned up for the neighborhood's sake," Kindseth said. "And we both agreed we need to acquire it, demolish it, get rid of this 20-plus year eyesore and what comes next is still unknown."

The property was owned for the previous 16 years by a New York-based limited liability cooperation. It came under the possession of the county, acting as trustee for the taxing bodies within, earlier this year due to the owners failing to pay property taxes for the past four years.

The county auctions hundreds of these tax delinquent properties annually. Kindseth said that when they saw the Woodrow Wilson site on the list, they said "we can't afford to let ... some out-of-state investor buy this thing again, which is typically who buys a lot of those those auctioned properties."

As a result, the city intervened and worked out an agreement to purchase the property from the county for the minimum price before it went up for auction.

The city council is likely to approve the intergovernmental agreement at its Dec. 19 meeting or in January, Kindseth said.

The site was under consideration recently as a possible location for a new Dennis School.

Then school board President Dan Oakes said the site was removed from consideration amid concerns the building's site was not large enough to accommodate a modern K-8 school.

To obtain enough additional nearby land to allow for parking and play space for such a school would be a long, drawn-out process that could take years due to liens and title issues and the possibility that some of the owners of surrounding homes would not want to sell.

Staff Writers Valerie Wells and Brenden Moore contributed to this report.

