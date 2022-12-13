Decatur school board delays action on Woodrow Wilson building deal with city

DECATUR – The Decatur school board pulled from its agenda on Tuesday an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Decatur that would end in the school district owning the Woodrow Wilson Junior High site.

District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the board wanted to study the language in the agreement further before voting on it. The city council will also have to vote on the agreement if the board approves it at a later date.

The site, 1140 W. Sunset Ave., was acquired by the city in October after the property was put up for auction by Macon County due to delinquent taxes. The school district had sold the property to an out-of-state investor after Woodrow Wilson School was closed, but the investor never used the property and the building has fallen into disrepair.

According to the intergovernmental agreement, the building has been determined to be beyond reasonable repair and would cost more to bring up to code than the property is worth. The city of Decatur plans to demolish the building, and after it is demolished, to sell the land back to Decatur Public Schools for half the cost of the demolition. The city would retain ownership of the property until after the demolition.

Deputy city manager Jon Kindseth confirmed that the city purchased the property for $813 from the Macon County trustee in October. Since it was sold for under $25,000, it did not require city council approval.

"We both acknowledge that it's just a nuisance, and it needs to be cleaned up for the neighborhood's sake," Kindseth said. "And we both agreed we need to acquire it, demolish it, get rid of this 20-plus year eyesore and what comes next is still unknown."

Over the last year, the school board discussed acquiring Lincoln Park to build a new Dennis School, now split between two campuses, and the neighborhood residents who wanted to keep the park as it is suggested the Woodrow Wilson site as an alternative. The board determined that property was not adequate to house a K-8 building, play areas and parking for a modern school, but when the Decatur Park District board decided against selling or leasing Lincoln Park to the district, the board changed direction and decided to build a new building for American Dreamer STEM Academy instead, using the former Oak Grove School site that the district already owns.

The new plan left Dennis School without an immediate option for a new campus, though board members have emphasized since then that they would not let the matter drop and that a new Dennis is still in the district's plans.

Bret Robertson of History of the Heartland urged the board to have an engineer examine the Woodrow Wilson building before demolition. He cited several local examples of buildings that were gutted and repurposed, such as the former Roosevelt Junior High School, which is 12 years older than the Woodrow Wilson building.

“This approach is especially germane because the Woodrow Wilson building was constructed using reinforced concrete with a brick facade exterior. The life of reinforced concrete is measured in centuries. It also very expensive to demolish it.”

Neither the city nor the school district should consider an expensive demolition without a qualified engineering and architectural study, Robertson said.

