DECATUR — The Decatur school board spent a considerable amount of time discussing options for addressing a permanent solution to Dennis Lab School's building issues.

Board member Al Scheider said he had a whole list of questions he wants answers to, from whether the temporary location at 300 Meadow Terrace Place could be permanent, to whether making Dennis into a magnet school is a possibility, to where a new building could be built for the school.

Dennis' two campuses — Mosaic, at 1499 W. Main St., and Kaleidoscope, at 520 W. Wood St. — were closed in May after structural issues were discovered. The district moved the program to the former Garfield Learning Academy site and rented modular classrooms to make room for all the students in K-8 at that location. The board and district administration have yet to consider permanent solutions.

Buildings and Grounds Director Kent Metzger and Chief Operational Officer Mike Curry told the board that they have contacted 12 structural engineering firms to ask for bids on examining Dennis' two buildings, to determine if repairs are even feasible for Mosaic and Kaleidoscope, and only two firms replied. The hope is to have representatives from those two firms at an upcoming meeting, possibly the Sept. 26 meeting, to present to the board.

Curry said the district has not asked for bids on the repairs as yet but has sought estimates and the cost will be considerable, likely at least $1 million to repair the stairs at Kaleidoscope, for example.

Board member Mark Reynolds said he is not comfortable sinking that kind of money into a building that is 100 years old.

“It's against my better judgment,” he said. “It's stopping us from moving forward to the next level of what we're going to do to replace Dennis.”

Superintendent Rochelle Clark said earlier in the summer that her plan is to do an analysis of all the district's buildings, with the goal of making a long-range plan for the district as enrollment has fallen steadily over the years and that trend seems likely to continue. Referring to that, Reynolds said the district might not need to build another school.

Alana Banks said she would prefer to wait to make any decisions until the district has all the reports and information gathered, so the decisions would be well-informed.

“We have to look to Dr. Clark to give us a road map that takes into account the comments made here tonight,” said board President Bill Clevenger. “If we rush into something now we're making a long-term strategic mistake. Those two buildings are not available to us right now due to the structural integrity of the buildings, but the long-term demographics has to be part of this discussion. We can't just come to a meeting next week and take a vote on whether to repair them or not. I don't think we have reached that point.”