Decatur school board discusses graduation requirements during work session

DECATUR – The Decatur school board held a work session prior to its regular meeting on Tuesday to discuss graduation requirements.

Under the last board, an increase in graduation requirements to 25 credits by the year 2025, was approved. Superintendent Rochelle Clark and Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase presented their case to the current board to keep the number where it is now, at 22 credits.

The Illinois State Board of Education is planning to require a laboratory science for graduation in Illinois, Dase said, and one of his and Clark's suggestions was for the district to require those sooner, so students would be ahead of the curve. And by keeping the required number of credits at 22, Dase said, students would have chances to make up classes in which they struggled, or take more electives that support their career goals, or engage in work/study programs.

“During the pandemic, we saw a lot of students requesting flexible schedules,” Dase said. “They had to work, they had things to take care of at home, and a light bulb went off.”

Board member Al Scheider said with a seven-period day, that's a possible 28 credits over four years, and to only require students to earn 22 credits sends the wrong message, in his opinion.

“I have no problem with students working toward their goals, but I don't know why that means they don't need to have same number of credits. When we went from six to seven (class) periods, you have 28 possible periods in four years. With 22 credits you can fail 12 classes, and that is not a statement we want to make to students.”

The administration looked at factors including graduation rate, chronic absenteeism, and mobility and requiring 22 credits instead of 28, she said, will provide students who fail a required class a chance to make it up without falling behind in earning credits.

Board member Regan Lewis looked up surrounding districts' graduation requirements and they range from 24 in Mount Zion to 28 in Warrensburg-Latham, though she said their student populations and Decatur's are different.

“I think, Al, that your point is well taken,” she said. “There's a lot of discussion on being competitive and marketing and bringing people into the district, but we need to think about the kids in our district right now and how best to serve them to make sure they're able to graduate. I don't think we can deny a lot of students need more support due to whatever circumstances they may be encountering.”

Administrators are discussion various ways to do that, Dase said, such as offering pre-algebra or basic English classes for students, and the student ambassadors, Daniel Flores and Sciler Treacy, who were present and asked to speak on the topic, both said it was a fine line to offer assistance to struggling students without giving those students unintended encouragement to fail.

“I know a lot of classmates who failed classes during COVID, and that put a dent in the number of credits they were able to earn,” said Daniel. “But there's merit in pushing students to do the best they can. If (the number of credits ) were moved to 24, there's still room for retention for eight classes, and there would still be that buffer there. Isn't that enough of a buffer? It's not like you're asking kids to pass all 28 classes for graduation.”

Sciler, who like Daniel graduated last weekend, said allowing too many chances is not adequate preparation for college and career.

“Once you step into real life, when somebody asks you to do something, they're gong to expect you to do it right, and do it right the first time,” he said.

No decision was made during the work session.

In the board meeting that followed, the board approved naming Rida Ellis principal of American Dreamer STEM Academy. Ellis has been serving as assistant principal of the school. The board also named Kamie Meador principal of Dennis School. Meador is currently assistant principal at Hope Academy.

The board also acknowledged the death of former Superintendent Elmer "Mac" McPherson.

