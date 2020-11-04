Decatur school board discusses tax levy, resolution on race

Other committees are looking at social/emotional learning and restorative justice practices, for example. Teacher Leslie Johnson is on the social/emotional learning committee and spoke of ways to ensure that the curriculum in that area helps teachers and students be aware of their own implicit biases, she said.

Students in Decatur Public Schools will remain in virtual learning for the remainder of the fall, and the board reminded families that they must log on to Skyward Family Access to select an option for the time when in-person learning is possible.

If families choose in-person learning as their option, the schools will be able to prepare for students to be assigned to in-person days, with virtual learning planned for the other days of the week. Families who have already logged in their choice do not have to do so again unless they have changed their preference. If no choice is made, the student will automatically be assigned to all-virtual learning. The soonest students could expect to return to in-person learning is Jan. 4, the beginning of the third quarter, though the district will make that decision depending on the community's health situation. The next announcement will be Dec. 4.