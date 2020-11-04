Decatur school board discusses tax levy, resolution on race

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools expects to require an annual tax levy of $31.6 million.
During Wednesday's school board meeting, moved to Wednesday because of the election on Tuesday, Chief Operational Officer Todd Covault gave a presentation on the proposed tax levy.
The board will vote on the levy in December.
The proposed increase is just less than 2 cents over the 2019 rate, and would be an increase of $6.63 per $100,000 of equalized assessed value.
The board also heard an update from the committees who have been working on the resolution on racism that the board approved on Aug. 4.
Ron Lybarger, an English teacher at Eisenhower High School, spoke on behalf of the curriculum committee, which is working on ways to choose materials that are more inclusive.
“There are certain pieces that you were supposed to look for as it pertains to multicultural awareness and inclusivity,” he said. “In adopting new curriculum, this would be where every time we recommend (materials) as a group, before we adopt or as we're adopting, we immediately have a review to make sure that it actually meets the minimum criteria of the district policy so we can maybe, perhaps, single some out that we won't want to use because of a lack of adherence to board policy.”
Other committees are looking at social/emotional learning and restorative justice practices, for example. Teacher Leslie Johnson is on the social/emotional learning committee and spoke of ways to ensure that the curriculum in that area helps teachers and students be aware of their own implicit biases, she said.
Students in Decatur Public Schools will remain in virtual learning for the remainder of the fall, and the board reminded families that they must log on to Skyward Family Access to select an option for the time when in-person learning is possible.
If families choose in-person learning as their option, the schools will be able to prepare for students to be assigned to in-person days, with virtual learning planned for the other days of the week. Families who have already logged in their choice do not have to do so again unless they have changed their preference. If no choice is made, the student will automatically be assigned to all-virtual learning. The soonest students could expect to return to in-person learning is Jan. 4, the beginning of the third quarter, though the district will make that decision depending on the community's health situation. The next announcement will be Dec. 4.
The plan as it is now calls for students to be divided into two groups, with one group attending in person on Tuesdays and the other group on Thursday, while all other days will be virtual learning.
