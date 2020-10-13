Decatur school board hears construction updates, facilities recommendations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The committee also recommended putting Southeast, Garfield, Durfee and Stevenson on the market, while proceeding with plans to demolish Oak Grove and Johns Hill once students have moved out.

The committee's recommendations included their conclusion that Garfield, Durfee, Southeast and Oak Grove's buildings are in need of expensive updates and are not valuable in themselves, though the land could be sold for other use, while Stevenson's condition and location near Mound Road could make it valuable. Macon-Piatt Special Education has expressed some interest in that location, or a professional developer might be interested.

Oak Grove's location in a residential neighborhood prevents its ability to be used for a commercial business, said Todd Covault, chief operational officer, and Durfee has been decommissioned through Illinois State Board of Education.

"The overall summary report details the cost of investing in these assets if we were to keep them over time," Covault said. "Durfee has $10 million in needs, and Oak Grove has immediate needs of $2 million. The committee recommends one (of the buildings to be closed) should be maintained in case of fluctuations in enrollment."