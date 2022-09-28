Decatur school board hears pleas for more staff

DECATUR — Describing students as being in "crisis," a Decatur teacher expressed concerns to the Decatur school board about the lack of staff.

Cassie Mann, a first grade teacher at Dennis School, spoke during the school board's meeting Tuesday about the difficulties teachers are having.

Accompanied by three colleagues who remained seated while she spoke, Mann waved a small pom pom and told the board she has been with the district for eight years and has worked in several capacities in that time and “used to be your biggest cheerleader.” This year, however, has been tough.

“Our students are in crisis,” Mann said. “Telling them to 'dream big' and 'embrace every moment' means nothing to a student who doesn't have the basic skills needed to regulate their emotions. Our administrators have turned into firefighters, going from one place to another, putting out fires all day. I watch them trying to find anything that will make a difference, even if just for one student, hoping to plant seeds in the ashes and tirelessly watering, desperately waiting for just one sprout to break through.”

With so many students who are troubled and disruptive, Mann said, sometimes teachers have to wait a long while for help when their class is disrupted, and the students who are not disrupting class lose out on learning time.

“I love all my students,” Mann said. “Even the ones who are throwing things at me, hurting me, calling me names, and destroying my personal materials. They are not the problem in the equation. They are hurting and looking at us for help.”

The schools need more staff, she said, to allow for those children to get the attention and help they need without shortchanging the other children.

During board discussion time at Tuesday's meeting, board member Al Scheider, who formerly worked as a high school counselor, made a similar request. Counselors spend so much time on paperwork, he said, that it leaves little time to spend with students, and they have told him they need a secretary.

“Every time I've brought this up (at board meetings), it's been tossed aside as if it's benefiting counselors,” Scheider said. “It has nothing to do with counselors. It's for students to get the help they need.”

Superintendent Rochelle Clark said she has met with counselors and they have not asked for secretaries.

“We met with counselors and talked about a lot of things and a secretary was not one of them, and this came directly from counselors,” Clark said.

Scheider also repeated a request he has made before, that the administration find a way to survey employees that will offer anonymity, to find out what their concerns are. Email surveys will be attached to their work email addresses, he said, and many will be reluctant to be honest about problems for fear of retaliation.

In other business, the board welcomed four new student ambassadors.

The new ambassadors are Symone Abraham and Jami Keck, juniors at MacArthur High School, and Sydney Walker and A'Zharien Perry, sophomores at Eisenhower High School.

Student ambassadors attend school board meetings, bring students' concerns to the board members, ask questions during discussions and present the students' perspective on issues.

The board also elected Jason Dion to the office of vice president. When former President Dan Oakes retired in August, Vice President Andrew Taylor assumed the office of president, leaving the vice presidency vacant. Dion was the only nominee and was elected by acclamation.

Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase presented the first video in a new series available on YouTube for families to strengthen the home-school connection. The first video is devoted to curriculum, and includes links to topics and learning standards, chapter by chapter, so parents know what kids are learning and can reinforce lessons at home. It can also serve as a guide for families who are homeschooling, to ensure that kids are keeping up with their peers who are learning in person.

Board member Regan Lewis said she had had difficulty navigating the links and asked if Dase could offer some kind of instructions or training session to help parents who might have the same problem. Dase said he could and will plan to do so.